Urban Distillery + Liquor’s dill pickle infused vodka photo: Facebook

Urban Distillery + Liquor moves to West Kelowna

The proprietor has big dreams for the new space

Kelowna’s Urban Distillery + Winery is moving across the bridge after 10 years in Kelowna.

The distillery is already selling their famous spirits and mead at their new location on Old Okanagan Highway, near the newly renovated Boucherie Road Wine Trail.

Proprietor, Mike Urban says he has big plans for the new space that if five times the size of their previous home on Bay Avenue on downtown’s Grapes to Grains trail that includes urban wineries and breweries.

“It will give us the chance to have a lounge and eventually a restaurant as well,” said Urban.

RELATED: West Kelowna wineries ready for Boucherie Road Wine Trail to be complete

RELATED: A dinner party for $10 a guest is possible with good planning, foodies say

The lounge, where they will serve cocktails and permanent retail store are under construction but, Urban says he is hoping for it to be completed by spring, just in time for peak wine tourist season.

“It gives us a chance to be on Westside Wine Trail with all big boys on this side and right on the highway so everyone will see us. Where we were we had no visibility, so this will be huge, it will be like night and day for us,” he said.

Urban says he is excited to expand his business and serve his dill pickle infused vodka and ‘Urban Burban’ along the wine trail, bringing a new vibe to the distillery and the old Sears building they are transforming into a full tasting experience.

