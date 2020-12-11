The BC Centre for Disease Control will now be releasing local health area data weekly. (BC Centre for Disease Control)

Upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases: BC CDC data

The BC Centre for Disease Control will be releasing data on local health areas weekly

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the province, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has started publishing local case numbers.

The BCCDC announced that local health area numbers will be updated weekly.

In Interior Health, the total number of cases is at 2,502, with 679 of those currently active and in isolation. In the Central Okanagan, which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Peachland and Lake Country, 314 cases of the virus were diagnosed between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

In that same time frame, Penticton logged 50 cases and Vernon reported 21, which means cases in the Central Okanagan are increasing at a faster rate than other areas in the valley.

While the cases continue to climb in the Central Okanagan – and Interior Health as a whole – isn’t the worst-case scenario within the province. Fraser Health has reported a total of 25,398 cases, with 7,043 of those currently active. Vancouver Coastal Health in total has 10,117 cases, with 1,236 of those active and in isolation.

Fraser Health has seen some of the highest case numbers in its local health regions. Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, Surrey reported 1,588 cases, Abbotsford came in with 352, Delta with 208, Langley with 157, and Chilliwack has logged 140.

Overall deaths due to the virus within Interior Health remain at six. Fraser Health has reported 328 deaths, with Vancouver Coastal Health following with 236.

If you wish to see the numbers for Interior Health, as well as other health regions in the province, visit the BCCDC’s dashboard. Data by health region and local health area can be found here.

READ: COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Kelowna schools

