Uptown Rutland Business Association looking to hire despite COVID-19

Association’s executive director said they want to help where they can

In the midst of businesses shuttering and numerous layoffs, the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) is looking to hire an administrative assistant-digital marketing coordinator.

“I think it was just a perfect storm right now, where I’m looking to hire and unfortunately, lots of people are experiencing unemployment,” URBA’s executive director Karen Beaubier said.

“This could be a blessing in disguise for me and someone else. I’m not sure exactly when the actual hiring date would be, but I’ve got to get the ball rolling now anyway.”

Beaubier said she’s looking for someone with strong interpersonal and communication skills, a multitasker, as well as someone who can manage social media platforms, websites, and the member database.

“As long someone is willing to talk to me about the position, they can reach out to me with their resume.”

As for how Rutland businesses are affected during the pandemic, Beaubier said she knows for a fact businesses didn’t want to close and let their people go, and that they still need support.

“I’m encouraging members of the community to continue to shop local in Rutland… you can shop online and support your local restaurants, pharmacies, and other businesses that are struggling right now,” she said.

“Many restaurants are offering grab and go or pick up services for meals, so I encourage people to continue to shop and use local business.”

For more information on URBA’s administrative assistant position, you can go to their website. Applications must include cover letter, resume, and salary expectation and can be emailed to executivedirector@uptownrutland.com.

READ: ‘What better time than now’: Pot sales on the rise in Kelowna

READ: Kelowna’s last video rental store, Leo’s Video, to close in fact of COVID-19

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms
Next story
‘What better time than now’: Pot sales on the rise in Kelowna

Just Posted

Okanagan craft distillery looks to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

Okanagan Spirits is waiting on bottles and some red tape before offering distillery-made product

RDCO closes Kelowna office, will continue essential services

The office will be closed to the public at 1 p.m. today

Sunny weather for Okanagan’s first weekend of spring

Though, meteorologists say our calendars may be a little slow to the punch at ringing in spring

Uptown Rutland Business Association looking to hire despite COVID-19

Association’s executive director said they want to help where they can

‘What better time than now’: Pot sales on the rise in Kelowna

Local pot shops have seen an increase in new clientele due to COVID-19

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Loss of revenue, temporary closures and staff reduction among impacts 90 per cent of B.C. business experiencing as a result of COVID-19, survey says

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Princeton mayor urges calm amid fears of food and supply shortages

“Our grocery store will be receiving regular shipments.”

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

Shuswap shelters committed to providing help even during pandemic

Lighthouse Emergency Shelter looks at increasing the number of months it’s open

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Mounties search for Vernon bank robber

One man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash

Penticton restaurant launches isolation-friendly meal kits

Salty’s Beach House wants to help ease the stress of finding food in trying times

Most Read