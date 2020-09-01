Upper Mission, Ramada shootings unrelated to recent gun death in Kelowna

One man died following a shooting in the McCulloch area of Kelowna on Sunday

Kelowna RCMP is confirming that there is no evidence to suggest Sunday’s shooting incident that left one man dead and another man injured is connected to the Aug. 26 targeted shooting at the Ramada.

On Aug. 31, a man drove to Kelowna General Hospital after suffering minor injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim had another man inside the vehicle who was dead upon arrive at the hospital.

The man told police the shooting occurred in the McCulloch area.

Officers are still investigating the shooting.

This was the second shooting in the city in less than a week. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, two men were targeted in the parking lot of Ramada hotel by a single shooter; however, neither victim sustained injuries from the gunfire.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, also confirmed Sunday’s shooting is not connected to the unsolved March 25 fatal shooting on Trumpeter Court.

Back in March, gunshots rang out about midnight in the Upper Mission area and when police arrived on scene they discovered a man dead inside a vehicle near a home at the end of the court.

The gunmen from all three incidents remain at large.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Shooting

