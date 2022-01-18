Kelowna council is backing KCT's grant application to replace dated stage lighting (File photo/City of Kelowna)

Upgrades to water treatment facility and new lights: Kelowna City Council briefs

Council shares the transformer cost and supports Kelowna Community Theatre’s grant application

Kelowna council has given the nod to replace a transformer at the Trade Waste Treatment Facility at Ethel Street and Weddell Place.

A staff report indicates it has exceeded its life span and is showing signs of imminent failure.

It provides wastewater and pre-treatment for the fruit and wine effluent from SunRype and Andrew Peller Ltd. The facility is owned and operated on behalf of the two companies.

Council ok’d that the 2022 Financial Plan be amended to include $400,000 for the replacement. With $100,000 coming from the Wastewater Utility and $300,000 from SunRype and Andrew Peller Ltd.

________

Council has approved an application for a Canada Cultural Spaces Fund Grant to replace dated stage lighting at the Kelowna Community Theatre (KCT).

An assessment of the current lighting equipment shows that the KCT’s older, conventional and automated fixtures are nearing the of end their useful life and need to be replaced.

If successful, the grant will convert more than 160 lighting fixtures to LED lighting and replace aging fixtures that are unserviceable and failing with new professional theatre-grade fixtures.

