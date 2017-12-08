Human foot found on Vancouver Island beach

Foot found in shoe with part of leg attached

A human foot was discovered at Jordan River Thursday morning by a man walking his dogs.

Sooke RCMP say the dogs came across the foot around 8 a.m. The foot was still in a shoe and had part of the leg attached.

The body part was seized and the area searched by police.

The investigation has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners’ office, which will work to identify the deceased and determine cause of death.

This is the 14th foot found along the B.C. coastline since 2007. The most recent was in February 2016 at Botanical Beach, approximately 74 kilometres north of Sooke.

