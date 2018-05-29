Update: Wildfire east of Oliver

BC Wildfire Service attacked a fire in the Wolfcub Creek area on Monday evening, just east of Oliver. Google Maps

B.C. Wildfire attacked a fire east of Oliver in the Wolfcub Creek area on Monday evening.

According to B.C. Wildfire, the estimated size of the fire is at 5.1 hectares and it is suspected to be human caused but remains under investigation. The current status of the fire is that it is being ‘held,’ meaning sufficient suppression action has been taken and that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the forecasted conditions.

There is 26 firefighters working at the scene and two pieces of heavy equipment providing a constant water supply with a pump in a nearby creek. The fire is 100 per cent guarded and burning through old slash burns.

