A new fire sparked Aug. 14 west of Swan Lake (BC Wildfire Service)

A new fire sparked Aug. 14 west of Swan Lake (BC Wildfire Service)

UPDATE: Vernon fire sparked by lawnmower blade

The blaze was contained by the farmer until firefighters arrived

A wildfire reported in the hills above Swan Lake Sunday was sparked by a rock and a blade.

A property owner was cutting thistles down with a large farm tractor mower when the fire started.

“A rock hit the blade and sparked and started a grass fire in the field she was mowing in,” BX Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey said.

Firefighters were called to the property above Old Kamloops Road around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

“She did a good job and built a guard with the tractor.”

Crews managed to douse the 100 square-foot blaze. BC Wildfire Service also responded but was not needed.

While it may seem unusual, these types of fires aren’t that uncommon.

“It happens usually a couple times a year,” said Wacey.

READ MORE: Vernon tractor trailer unit catches fire

READ MORE: B.C. light show ignited 140 new wildfires

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresVernon

Previous story
‘Exactly what Peachland deserves’: Development at Todd’s RV takes next step
Next story
Trans Mountain construction was green-lit with permit, despite early salmon run near Hope

Just Posted

Jennifer Cole of West Kelowna won $31M on the Lotto Max draw through her PlayNow.com account. (Photo/BCLC)
31 million reasons to celebrate: West Kelowna resident wins big

Mount Law Sunday night (Aug. 15) (Ally Wyllie)
West Kelowna breathes easier, one year after Mount Law wildfire

YeYe Housing Society is planning to build 20 townhomes at the corner of Flemming and Houghton roads for first-time home buyers. (Photo/YeYe Housing)
First-time Kelowna home buyers can benefit from 25% discount

(Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Okanagan Sun find end zone seven times in first half