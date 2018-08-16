Update: Cat saved, two West Kelowna homes gutted by BBQ fire

UPDATE: 7:15 P.M.

Two West Kelowna homeowners are facing devastation after their homes on the 2400-block of Old Okanagan Highway were gutted by a fire in West Kelowna.

Christian Bravo holds up his cat Smudge, saved from his burning house by West Kelowna firefighters. Photo: Carmen Weld/Black Press

The fire originated from the barbecue on the backyard deck of one home and spread to the neighbouring house before West Kelowna firefighters could douse the flames on the Westbank First Nation territory.

“There was significant challenge in keeping the fire from extending to a third house and to get the fire knocked down,” said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

He said the dry conditions contributed to the fire spreading so quickly as did the houses being in close proximity to one another.

“The advice I would give to the public is to be very, very careful when barbecuing under the current hot and dry conditions,” Brolund said.

Christian Bravo, the neighbouring homeowner, raced home from work after being alerted by phone call from his wife to go home because the house was on fire and was able to see the family cat Smudge saved by firefighters, which generated a cheer from onlookers gathered at the scene. The cat was found in the basement amidst the fire and smoke.

Bravo’s wife and kids were away at the Vernon waterslide park when the fire started in their house. He said they have fire insurance.

The owner of the house where the fire originated quickly left the scene, distraught over what had happened.

Brolund said damage to both houses, particularly on the upper floors, was extensive.

The neighbourhood cheered when firefighters brought out 'Smudge' from a destructive BBQ fire that destroyed two homes in West Kelowna Thursday evening.

—-

ORIGINAL 6:24 P.M.

West Kelowna firefighters are working to douse an aggressive fire that has damaged at least two homes.

The blaze, which is on the 2000 block of Old Okanagan Highway, is believed to have been started by barbecue and firefighters are on the roof of an adjacent home, hosing down flames.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen far from the scene and area residents are gathering and watching as firefighters try to get a grasp on the situation.

The Capital News has a reporter on scene and will update with more information when it comes available.

