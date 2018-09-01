An air ambulance has arrived at the scene of a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Tappen. (Mike Simpson photo)

Update: Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Tappen, near Salmon Arm

Collision on highway has stopped traffic, estimated opening at 9 p.m.

Update 8:30 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway west of Tappen remains closed in both directions as of 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Drive BC.

The new timeline for traffic to be moving on the Trans-Canada is 9:00 p.m., as crews comtinue to clear the scene. However a detour is available via Highway 97 to Highways 97b and 97a.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions approximately 9 kilometres west of Tappen near Balmoral due to a collision on the highway.

The collision was serious and reportedly reuslted in at least one injury, with an air ambulance beingdispatched to the scene along with numerous emergency crews.

No detours are currently available and the estimated time of re-opening for traffic on the highway is 8:30 pm, according to Drive BC.

 

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed West of Tappen due to a seirous vehicle collision. (Mike Simpson Photo)

Previous story
B.C. natural-gas pipeline challenger says he’s received threats

Just Posted

Update: Flames and smoke from Old Tom Creek wildfire visible 15 km west of Keremeos

High winds yesterday and last night may have jeopardized the established containment lines

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Each week we’ll highlight popular stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

Watch out for hazy skies in the Okanagan

A thin veil of smoke is still covering the Okanagan Saturday

Lake Country firefighters meet Facebook famous deer

Crews got a chance to meet the deer who cuddled up to firefighters near Burns Lake

RECAP: Rockets lose in shootout against Victoria

In case you missed last night’s game in Kelowna, check out the highlights

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Whitecaps hang on to rattle Earthquakes 2-1

Vancouver beats San Jose, extends MLS unbeaten streak to 6

Update: Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Tappen, near Salmon Arm

Collision on highway has stopped traffic, estimated opening at 9 p.m.

Blue Jays GM feels Donaldson trade was ‘best decision’ for team’s future

2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson was traded to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later

Cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in B.C. community

Public health officials are investigating the source of the bacteria in Surrey

Okanagan display of National Geographic exhibition wrapping up

The exhibit at Liquidity Winery is the only display of the Photo Ark in Canada this year

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Ryga Fest promises a music-filled weekend in Summerland

The festival is in honour of late Canadian playwright and Summerland resident George Ryga

Most Read