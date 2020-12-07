UPDATE: Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Salmon Arm retirement living facility

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Lakeside Manor on Monday, Dec. 7, making the total three. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Three residents of a Salmon Arm retirement living facility are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lakeside Manor president Melanie Reinhardt said on Monday, Dec. 7, that two more cases had been confirmed at the private independent retirement living complex. The first case was confirmed on Friday, Dec. 4.

“We have made the tough choice to totally close the dining room today and provide residents meals in their suites,” said Reinhardt, noting Interior Health has been working with Lakeside Manor, and has undertaken contact tracing.

“They’re working with us to make sure we’ve gone over our pandemic plan with them and they’ve said ‘you’re doing everything you can do,’” said Reinhardt. “They’ll come and help with a little bit deeper review later on in the week as we see how things develop.

“In the meantime we feel confident we’re doing everything we can. It’s hard on our staff… They’ve become like family with the residents. So it’s tough on them. They want to do everything they can to make sure it’s somewhere really safe.”

Group activities as well as the shuttle service have been suspended, and Reinhardt said cleaning of high-touch areas has been increased. New measures will be re-evaluated 10 days after the first case was confirmed.

Residents of Lakeside Manor have been asked to restrict visits to essential visitors only, and they and staff are being screened when entering and leaving the facility. Reinhardt said staff are equipped with personal protective equipment and anyone at Lakeside who should feel any symptoms of COVID-19 are being encouraged to call HealthLinkBC (811) for advice on whether to get tested.

