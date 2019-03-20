Fire crews arrived at the Kelowna airport Wednesday morning for a possible emergency landing. (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

UPDATE: Small plane lands safely after reports of emergency landing at Kelowna airport

Small Cessna plane with limited fuel is landing

Update: 11:25 a.m.

“At approximately 10:23 a.m., a privately registered Cessna, advised the air traffic control tower of a mechanical issue,” said Jessica Hewitt, communications officer with the Kelowna airport.

“As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched for the standby. The aircraft with three people on board landed safely at approximately 10:42 a.m. There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at YLW.”

Original:

First responders rushed out to the Kelowna International Airport late Wednesday morning for reports of a small incoming passenger plane with a few people on board.

Reports say the plane had only one operating engine and limited quantities of fuel, but it landed safely.

