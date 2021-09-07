UPDATE: Highway 97 near Peachland now clear

Update 2:55 p.m.

The Highway 97 closure between Trepanier Bench Road and Buchanan Road is now clear.

—

Update 1:48 p.m.

A vehicle incident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle near Peachland has closed roads in the area.

The area between Trepanier Bench Road and Buchanan Road is closed, according to a tweet by DriveBC. Emergency crews have been notified and are en-route to the incident. An assessment is in progress. Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control in the area.

#BCHwy97 – Reports of a road closure in #Peachland between Trepanier Bench Rd and Buchanan Rd. Emergency crews have been notified and are en-route. Assessment in progress. Watch for traffic control. #Kelowna #WestKelowna — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 7, 2021

—

A semi-truck has collided with another vehicle on Highway 97 near Peachland.

The incident happened at the bottom of Drought Hill, at Buchanan Road, about 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Reports indicate one person might be trapped.

It’s unclear how this crash has impacted traffic on Highway 97. Drivers should watch for emergency vehicles arriving on scene.

More to come.

car crashOkanagan