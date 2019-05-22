A bear was sighted on the Hillcrest Elementary grounds after school was out on May 22. (Nikki Leyenhorst/Facebook)

UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at Salmon Arm school

Conservation Officer says people need to change behaviours to avoid destruction of bears

UPDATE: May 23, 2 p.m.

Salmon Arm residents are being asked to keep their garbage and other bear attractants out of reach following a black bear sighting at Hillcrest Elementary on Wednesday.

Signs were up around the school Thursday morning, May 23, warning that a sow and cub were sighted in the vicinity.

The previous day, the school had posted a notice to their website stating the bear was seen in the area at approximately 4 p.m. The post acknowledged that bears, cougars and other wild animals often move into some Salmon Arm neighbourhoods this time of year.

A witness reported seeing garbage strewn about by a nearby residence.

Tanner Beck, Conservation Officer for the North Okanagan zone, says it is the public’s responsibility to make sure attractants are not within easy reach.

“This includes securing garbage where it will be inaccessible until the morning of garbage day, removing bird seed and securing any other food items,” said Beck. “Also, once fruit starts to ripen, pick it as soon as possible and do not let it drop and rot.”

Beck noted that although the bear was sighted near the school, that doesn’t mean the animal will be destroyed.

“The bear’s behaviour is what is assessed, and if the bear is habituated to non-natural food, or is fearless or aggressive towards people, unfortunately they are destroyed,” said Beck. “The only thing that can change is our own behaviour. If people make an effort to prevent conflicts it will stop the destruction of bears.”

Original story

Posts on social media indicate a black bear was spotted near Hillcrest Elementary.

One photo posted to Facebook shows the bear in the schoolyard while another shows it walking down a street near the school.

A post on the school’s website states that the bear was sighted after school was out at approximately 4 p.m. The post acknowledges that bears, cougars and other wild animals often move into some Salmon Arm neighbourhoods this time of year.

Read More: Salmon Arm skater captains national champion Junior A hockey squad

Read More: VIDEO: Fire damaged Salmon Arm 7-Eleven demolished

“We all need to be prepared, should we come across a wild animal. Bear and Cougar attacks are uncommon, but precautions should still be taken,” the post reads.

The post also contains precautions suggested by WildSafeBC for children walking to and from school.

Suggestions include: walking in groups of three or more while making a lot of noise, carrying any food sealed up in a lunch kit and backpack, remaining alert and using sidewalks along roads rather than shortcuts through forested areas.

If a bear or cougar is encountered children are advised to make themselves as large as possible and back away slowly while speaking in a loud low voice if the animal continues to approach. WildSafeBC recommends avoiding sudden movements like running away.

Read More: Support sought for family of mother who died at Shuswap campground

Read More: Multiple black bear sightings in residential area near Okanagan elementary

Any wild animal sightings near Hillcrest should be reported to the school.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Registration is open for the Okanagan’s largest outdoor cycling class
Next story
Kelowna fundraiser returns to support African grandmothers

Just Posted

FormaShape snuffs small electrical fire

Fire department responds to fire in Lake Country for precautionary measures

Melcor Developments supports YMCA Strong Kids with generous $9,000 donation

Local business raises funds to enrich community through YMCA services

Kelowna Memorial Cup committee visits 2019 tournament in Halifax

The committee wants to get a first-hand look at how the tournament is organzied

Boil water notice in effect for Lake Country

A broken water main leads to boil water notice in the District of Lake Country

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana growing ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Most Read