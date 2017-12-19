Update: Police look to identify theft suspect

Police asking for public’s help to identify a person of interest in the electronics theft

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

Vernon RCMP have now identified one of the men in the above photo and say they do not believe he was involved in the theft.

Police are still looking for help identifying the other man, still shown, as he is a person of interest in a theft at the Vernon Best Buy on Monday.

If you have any information with respect to this person’s identity please contact Const. Dan Gow of the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

—-

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest related to an investigation into an alleged theft.

On Monday, shortly before 7 p.m., two males entered the Best Buy store, located at 56200 24th St. in Vernon, and allegedly walked out the backdoor with speakers and a hub, valued at $1,400.

“The individuals fled the scene in a vehicle and were not located by police,” said Vernon Cst. Kelly Brett.

If you have any information with respect to these person’s identities as shown in the attached photograph please contact Cst. Dan Gow of the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com




