UPDATE: Out-of-control fire burning above Peachland

The blaze sparked on Sunday and is believed to be lightning caused

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

The Darke Creek wildfire burning above Peachland is classified as out-of-control at .1 hectares.

There are 23 BC Wildfire personnel on-site and while no air tankers are working the blaze, they are on standby.

According to fire information officer Adyan Coray, the blaze was first thought to be caused by lightning, however, once crews got on the scene new information came to light and it is now being investigated as person caused.

The fire is burning in a remote area and no structures are threatened.

A lightning-sparked blaze is burning in the Dark Creek region above Peachland.

The fire started on Sunday, June 20 and continues to burn at .10 hectares.

BC Wildfire crews are on scene.

A more detailed update to be provided later today.

