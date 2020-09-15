UPDATE: Okanagan RCMP converge in search of wanted suspect

Heavy police presence in Mission Hill Monday evening

No arrests were made despite a large police presence in a Vernon neighbourhood Monday, Sept 14.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received information regarding an unconfirmed sighting of a person with a warrant for their arrest in the Mission Hill area,” media relations Cpl. Tania Finn said.

The investigation led frontline officers to the 3400-block of Okanagan Avenue in Vernon in an attempt to locate the individual.

“However, police were unable to verify the information and no one was arrested in connection to the report,” Finn said.

Officers clad in camouflage surrounded a unit at the Regency Gardens off 36th Street.

Police were heard shouting, “Come out with your hands up,” and “You’re under arrest,” at around 5:48 p.m.

An estimated 12-15 unmarked and marked vehicle are on scene and around the neighbourhood and between 20-25 officers.

Several area residents were outside watching the action unfold.

One neighbour said they were evacuated from a nearby unit around 4:15 p.m.

“We were just sitting at home when we looked out our deck and saw police officers with guns,” the resident who didn’t wish to be identified said. “They left and more officers came. Then there was a knock on our door. It was the police saying we had to leave.”

READ MORE: ‘Come out with your hands up’ Vernon RCMP heard shouting

READ MORE: Man with North Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll
Next story
COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Just Posted

Morning Start: Blue cheese can change your dreams

Your morning start for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over weekend

Interior Health reports new cases since Friday, Sept. 11

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Lake Country woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

UBCO/Vernon bus route announces changes

Oyama Isthmus removed from loop to help reduce travel times

UPDATED: Black smoke from Vernon tractor fire

Fire involving large piece of equipment put out by fire crews

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wears wrist tape bearing last name of friend and teammate

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

UPDATE: Okanagan RCMP converge in search of wanted suspect

Heavy police presence in Mission Hill Monday evening

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Kootenay man fined $7,000 for BC Wildlife Act violations

The man plead guilty to charges at Terrace Provincial Court

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent

Most Read