UPDATE: Northbound truck ends up southbound over Vernon railroad tracks

Cause of Thursday morning crash still under investigation

Southbound traffic was reduced to single lane on Highway 97 as a vehicle involved in a collision was being retrieved by a tow truck on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A single-vehicle crash that caused backups near Swan Lake Thursday morning remains under investigation.

RCMP were called to the 7000 block of Highway 97 for a truck that had gone off road at 6 a.m. May 6.

“Frontline officers attended the location, and after speaking with the driver and witnesses, determined the vehicle, which was northbound at the time, had crossed the southbound lane, drove into the ditch and across the railroad tracks, eventually coming to a stop in a field,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

The driver was transported from the scene with what are believed to be minor injuries. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

Southbound traffic was reduced to single lane while tow trucks retrieved the pickup, near Swan Lake Market and Garden.

Read more: New north-south transportation cooridor completed in Vernon

Read more: PHOTOS: Bald eagle caught on camera near Vernon’s Swan Lake

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collision