UPDATE: North Okanagan wildfire being held at less than a hectare

The wildfire east of Vernon is believed to be lightning-caused

UPDATE: 8:50 p.m.

The wildfire east of Vernon that sparked Thursday afternoon is now classified as being held at 0.42 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire Service.

ORIGINAL:

A new, spot-sized wildfire sparked in the North Okanagan east of Vernon Thursday afternoon.

The fire, believed to have been caused by lightning, is located 10 kilometres up Outlet forest service road, east of Lumby and south of Monashee Provincial Park, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is an estimated 0.009 hectares. It was discovered at 3:22 p.m. Aug. 24.

“Bucket helicopter just went over my house,” John Joyce posted in the Around the Bushes of Cherryville Facebook group around 5:30 p.m.

More to come.

