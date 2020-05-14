Dreydon Desjarlais, 16, was last seen at his Salmon River Road home on May 9, 2020. (RCMP)

UPDATE: North Okanagan teen still missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP search for 16-year-old boy last seen at Salmon River Road home

UPDATE Thursday, May 14:

RCMP continue their investigation into a missing youth from Salmon River Road.

Dreydon Desjarlais, 16, was reported missing May 11.

”Our investigators have followed up on many leads but have not located Dreydon,” said Tania Finn, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations. “The investigation is active and we appreciate any tips from the public on Dreydon’s whereabouts.”

Desjarlais was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and was carrying a red and black backpack. The 5-foot-8 and around 100-pound boy has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local police detachment or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or nokscrimestoppers.com.

ORIGINAL Monday, May 11:

Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen May 9 at his Salmon River Road home.

Dreydon Desjarlais was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and was carrying a red and black backpack.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating the missing youth and are “very concerned” for his well being.

The 5-foot-8 and around 100-pound boy has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local police detachment or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or nokscrimestoppers.com.

