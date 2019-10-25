Emergency responders are on scene north of Enderby after a strong windstorm has knocked power lines down. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

UPDATE: No power for 6,000 in Vernon

Strong winds have knocked out power across the North Okanagan-Shuswap

UPDATE: 12:29 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to downed power lines north of Enderby.

Meanwhile, in Vernon, power outages are affecting traffic signal lights, the City of Vernon said in a statement.

“Motorists are reminded that if intersection lights are flashing, the intersection must be treated as a four-way stop,” the city said, according to the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia. “If an intersection’s lights are black, it must also be treated as a four-way stop.”

City of Vernon crews are working to restore operation at various intersections, the city said.

“The city would like to thank drivers for having patience and paying a little extra attention when approaching impacted areas.”

DriveBC is reporting highwinds and heavy rain between Kelowna and Coldstream. Drivers are urged to to drive with caution.

BC Hydro is reporting outages in the Lavington area as well affecting around 30 customers.

UPDATE: 11:51 a.m.

Power has been knocked out for another estimated 2,691 BC Hydro customers in Vernon and Coldstream.

Customers between Pottery Road, Old Kamloops Road and west of Lynx Drive may be experiencing outages.

BC Hydro said the power outage is under investigation.

Now, nearly 6,000 customers in the Vernon-area are without power.

ORIGINAL:

Strong winds have knocked out power across the North Okanagan-Shuswap region leaving thousands in the dark.

“A strong windstorm this morning has caused extensive outages in the southern Interior, including Kamloops, Salmon Arm, 100 Mile House and Chase,” BC Hydro said. “Crews will be responding as quickly as possible to get power back for affected customers.”

In Enderby, around 2,163 customers are affected north of Hwy. 97A and south of Grandview Bench Road. Residents have been without power since 9:55 a.m.

Nearly 3,500 BC Hydro customers are affected in the Armstrong area and another 2,995 north of Commonage Road and west of Jackpine Road on Vernon’s westside.

In Salmon Arm, more than 2,000 customers are without power, including the Morning Star’s sister paper, the Salmon Arm Observer.

BC Hydro reminds the public to stay at least 10 metres away from fallen power lines and report them immediately to 911.

A strong windstorm has knocked power lines down north of Enderby. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

