The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours on Saturday, Sept. 1 following a fatal accident at the intersection of the highway and Balmoral Road. (Mike Simpson photo)

Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Accidents take place at two problem intersections just a day apart

The intersection of Balmoral Road and the Trans-Canada Highway near Blind Bay was the scene of a fatal accident on Saturday.

Referred to by Salmon Arm RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle as a “notoriously dangerous intersection,” the collision between two vehicles with B.C. licence plates took place at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The 69-year-old man driving a Moto Guzzi motorcycle from Kamloops was pronounced dead at the scene. His 63-year-old spouse suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The female driver of a northbound Chevrolet Cavalier was transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

While the investigation is in its preliminary stages, Lachapelle says it is believed the car entered the Trans-Canada and crossed in front of the westbound motorcycle.

The highway was closed in both directions for four hours while the Salmon Arm detachment, Trans Canada East Traffic Services, Emergency Health Services and fire emergency services personnel responded to the two-vehicle collision.

Related: Accident with injuries at Balmoral Road

Members of the Trans Canada East Traffic Services unit continue to investigate the cause and are assisting the B.C. Coroners Service.

Another dangerous intersection was the scene of an accident the previous day.

The intersection of Highway 97 B and 10th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm was the site of a three-vehicle crash at 11:36 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31.

Sgt. Lachapelle says a vehicle travelling on 10th Avenue SE stopped at a stop sign at Highway 97 B but proceeded onto the roadway without yielding to a vehicle travelling on the highway.

The initial impact between the first and second vehicle caused the second vehicle to collide with a third vehicle which was also travelling on Highway 97B.

Some of the people involved in the accident sustained injuries which required medical attention, says Lachapelle, who notes one driver has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

@SalmonArm
barb.brouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017
Next story
Check the price before you pump

Just Posted

Check the price before you pump

Gas prices vary across Kelowna

Police search for Kelowna woman for attempted vehicle theft

The woman was seen Sept. 1 on Toovey Road

Bike thief sought in Kelowna

Police are looking for a break-and-enter suspect who stole a bike

Alleged thief nabbed in stolen vehicle in West Kelowna

The 38-year-old Kelowna man was held in police custody and faces potential charges.

West Kelowna break-and-enter suspect apprehended

West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a possible break and enter in progress Monday

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing it’s Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Accidents take place at two problem intersections just a day apart

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

‘B.C.’s worst fire season’ might be over

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Okanagan Heat rebound by drawing with Wolfpack

CIS Canada West men’s soccer action in Kelowna

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Most Read