Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Accidents take place at two problem intersections just a day apart

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours on Saturday, Sept. 1 following a fatal accident at the intersection of the highway and Balmoral Road. (Mike Simpson photo)

The intersection of Balmoral Road and the Trans-Canada Highway near Blind Bay was the scene of a fatal accident on Saturday.

Referred to by Salmon Arm RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle as a “notoriously dangerous intersection,” the collision between two vehicles with B.C. licence plates took place at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The 69-year-old man driving a Moto Guzzi motorcycle from Kamloops was pronounced dead at the scene. His 63-year-old spouse suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The female driver of a northbound Chevrolet Cavalier was transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

While the investigation is in its preliminary stages, Lachapelle says it is believed the car entered the Trans-Canada and crossed in front of the westbound motorcycle.

The highway was closed in both directions for four hours while the Salmon Arm detachment, Trans Canada East Traffic Services, Emergency Health Services and fire emergency services personnel responded to the two-vehicle collision.

Members of the Trans Canada East Traffic Services unit continue to investigate the cause and are assisting the B.C. Coroners Service.

Another dangerous intersection was the scene of an accident the previous day.

The intersection of Highway 97 B and 10th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm was the site of a three-vehicle crash at 11:36 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31.

Sgt. Lachapelle says a vehicle travelling on 10th Avenue SE stopped at a stop sign at Highway 97 B but proceeded onto the roadway without yielding to a vehicle travelling on the highway.

The initial impact between the first and second vehicle caused the second vehicle to collide with a third vehicle which was also travelling on Highway 97B.

Some of the people involved in the accident sustained injuries which required medical attention, says Lachapelle, who notes one driver has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

