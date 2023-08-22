UPDATE: Motorcyclist in critical condition following Vernon crash

A 52-year-old Vernon man was seriously injured in a crash north of town Tuesday.
RCMP are investigating the collision between a car and motorcycle on Highway 97 Aug. 22 around 3:45 p.m.
The investigation has determined the collision occurred when a motorcycle attempting to make a left hand turn across traffic from Highway 97 onto Highland Road was struck by a southbound car.
The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and the driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Southbound traffic was diverted to Old Kamloops Road.
⛔#BCHwy97 All southbound lanes are CLOSED at the intersection with Highland Rd due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. Use an alternate route and expect delays. #VernonBC
ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/jwh1SdMoEi pic.twitter.com/ZVRa6YgK0Q
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 22, 2023
