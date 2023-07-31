A 2.7 km stretch of Highway 6 was closed Sunday night. (Google Maps)

A 2.7 km stretch of Highway 6 was closed Sunday night. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: Motorcycle crash cause of highway closure east of Vernon

Highway 6 was closed in both directions between Aberdeen and Grey roads for 8 hours

A serious crash closed down a portion of Highway 6 for several hours Sunday night.

RCMP and emergency personnel responded to the head-on collision involving a motorcycle shortly before 6 p.m. July 30.

“The investigation has determined the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Highway 6 when it went into a speed wobble and crossed the centre line of the road colliding head on with a westbound car,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

The motorcycle operator was transported from the scene for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not physically injured and a portion of Highway 6 was closed until shortly before 3 a.m. to allow emergency personnel to safely complete their work and for police to conduct their investigation.

A member of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Osoyoos residents hope for calmer night with Eagle Bluff wildfire

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firehighway chaos

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inappropriate touching leads to Vernon chiropractor handing in registration
Next story
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

Just Posted

(File photo)
Cyclist dead after medical emergency on West Kelowna trails

A cyclist was struck on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna near the Rail Trail. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Cyclist-involved crash closes lane on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

(Rock the Lake/Submitted)
Kelowna’s Rock The Lake strums up support to fight B.C. wildfire crisis

Air crews were busy dropping retardent on the flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire on the edge of Osoyoos on July 30. The wildfire has grown dramatically since it first crossed the border on July 29. (Melissa Genberg - Facebook)
Osoyoos wildfire swells to over 1,400 hectares as homes remain under threat