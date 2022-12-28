UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Vernon found safe and well

RCMP asked for public’s help in finding 28-year-old

Shiean Blackkettle

Shiean Blackkettle

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28, 9:48 a.m.:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say Blackkettle has been found safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

A 28-year-old woman is missing from Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Shiean Niome Blackkettle.

The 28-year-old is believed to have last been in Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Blackkettle is five feet eight inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Skaters urged to check ice at North Okanagan lakes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Missing womanRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman allegedly punched in Vernon elevator for refusing money to stranger

Just Posted

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested Brandon Allen Oppenheimer for assault with a weapon and and other charges Thursday night, Aug. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Woman allegedly punched in Vernon elevator for refusing money to stranger

Karanjot Singh Sodhi has been identified as one of four people killed in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Connector. (Photo/GoFundMe)
B.C. Christmas Eve bus crash victim leaves behind young family in India: cousin

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

The scene of the Christmas Eve bus crash along the Okanagan Connector, which sent dozens of people to hospital and killed four of them. (Skilled Truckers Canada/Facebook)
Questions of Okanagan road conditions surround Christmas Eve bus crash blame