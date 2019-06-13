UPDATE: Missing Okanagan child found safe and sound

UPDATE: 11:30 P.M. JUNE 12:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are happy to report that the two-year-old reported missing Wednesday has been located.

He is safe and sound.

The public and media are thanked for their assistance.

………………………………………….

ORIGINAL: 9:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing child from, Vernon BC

Kodi Klatt-McEachnie was orinally last seen the morning of June 12 at 10 a.m. by caregivers, however has since failed to be returned after an authorized visit with family.

Kodi is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, weighing approximately 50 lbs and standing just over three feet tall. Kodi was last seen wearing grey shorts, a blue T-shirt with stripes on the chest and a Paw Patrol back pack.

Kodi may be travelling with family in a black 2007 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. Police believe that family is also associated to 15 foot white travel trailer that is used for camping.

Police are actively searching for Kodi at this time. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kodi Klatt-McEachnie is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.