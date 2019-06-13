UPDATE: Missing Okanagan child found safe and sound

Two-year-old originally reported missing June 12, found later that evening

UPDATE: 11:30 P.M. JUNE 12:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are happy to report that the two-year-old reported missing Wednesday has been located.

He is safe and sound.

The public and media are thanked for their assistance.

………………………………………….

ORIGINAL: 9:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing child from, Vernon BC

Kodi Klatt-McEachnie was orinally last seen the morning of June 12 at 10 a.m. by caregivers, however has since failed to be returned after an authorized visit with family.

Kodi is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, weighing approximately 50 lbs and standing just over three feet tall. Kodi was last seen wearing grey shorts, a blue T-shirt with stripes on the chest and a Paw Patrol back pack.

Kodi may be travelling with family in a black 2007 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. Police believe that family is also associated to 15 foot white travel trailer that is used for camping.

Police are actively searching for Kodi at this time. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kodi Klatt-McEachnie is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Defence attempts to downplay 2014 Kelowna murder victim’s injuries
Next story
U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

Just Posted

UPDATE: Armed standoff ends in Lake Country

Reports of police swarming mobile home

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Expect a similar day tomorrow

Arrest made in connection with 2018 Kelowna massage parlour armed robbery

RCMP say 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the robbery at the Garden of Eden

Defence attempts to downplay 2014 Kelowna murder victim’s injuries

The second degree murder for Steven Randy Pirko is wrapping up

Wanted man nabbed in West Kelowna

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine was arrested early Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

William Earl Talbott II is one of dozens of men authorities have arrested for old, unsolved crimes

UPDATE: Missing Okanagan child found safe and sound

Two-year-old originally reported missing June 12, found later that evening

B.C.’s dirty money strategy to be highlighted at meeting of ministers

The B.C. government says the meeting in Vancouver will highlight new legislative changes already underway

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Most Read