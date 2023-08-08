UPDATE: Locals help douse new Westside wildfire near Vernon

Locals, Okanagan Indian Band and BC Forest Service doused a wildfire on the north Westside Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Ted Best photo)Locals, Okanagan Indian Band and BC Forest Service doused a wildfire on the north Westside Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Ted Best photo)
Ted Best photoTed Best photo
BC Wildfire Service map

A fire sparked in the North Westside was quickly doused by residents in the area.

The .05 hectare Bouleau Creek blaze was discovered by BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

“It has been controlled by locals and was pretty much out when forestry showed up on scene,” said Sara Riley, on Facebook. “We are safe.”

Anthony Morgan added: “My feet where on the ground there. (BCWS) is just digging it up and watering down any warm spots left.”

The blaze is in the hills near Whiteman Creek, behind Sugarloaf Mountain.

READ MORE: 3 lightning-caused fires sparked east of Lake Country

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional District

Previous story
Provinces may have to agree to 2035 clean power target to access funding
Next story
Telus service down again around Eagle Bluff Wildfire area in Osoyoos

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP arrested a man over the long weekend after allegedly operating a boat while intoxicated, and crashing into a moored boat. (Photo contributed)
Alcohol suspected in boat crash on Okanagan Lake

Mamas for Mamas is calling upon individuals and groups from the development, real estate, and construction sectors to support the campaign and be a part of creating lasting change for families in need. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna non-profit takes stand against invisible homelessness

Kelowna is the sixth most expensive place in Canada for poutine. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna paying pretty price for poutine

Carr's Landing Art Tour wraps up 19th season. (District of Lake Country)
Touring art in Carr’s Landing