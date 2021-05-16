UPDATE: List of Kelowna school COVID-19 exposures expands

School District 23 says two more schools have been exposed to the virus

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

Interior Health is confirming COVID-19 exposures at the following schools as of May 16:

• Okanagan Mission Secondary

• Pearson Road Elementary

• Rutland Middle School

• Rutland Senior Secondary

ORIGINAL:

The list of Kelowna schools with COVID-19 exposures continues to get longer.

Interior Health is confirming that community members at Rutland Senior Secondary and Pearson Road Elementary have tested positive for the virus.

Since April 30, Interior Health has confirmed eight Central Okanagan schools have been exposed to the virus.

SD23 reassures the public that those who tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” an SD23 spokesperson said in a release.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community. Anyone with symptoms is reminded to stay home.

