UPDATE: Liberal Hogg wins South Surrey-White Rock byelection over Conservative Findlay

B.C. riding to be represented by non-conservative for first time in decades

  • Dec. 11, 2017 9:25 p.m.
  • News

As the South Surrey-White Rock byelection comes to a conclusion, the Liberal Party of Canada has declared victory, with candidate Gordie Hogg edging Conservative Kerri-Lynne Findlay by about 1,250 votes.

Hogg has 12,781 votes (47.1 per cent), compared to Findlay’s 11,519 (42.4 per cent). NDP candidate Jonathan Silveira was third, with 4.8 per cent of votes, followed by Green Party’s Larry Colero with 4.2 per cent.

He will be the first non-conservative MP in the riding in decades.

The South Surrey-White Rock byelection was one of four taking place across Canada today. The others were in Newfoundland and Labrador (Bonavista-Burin-Trinity), Ontario (Scarborough-Agincourt) and Saskatchewan (Battlefords-Lloydminster).

The Bonavista-Burin-Trinity riding – the easternmost of the four byeletions – was the first to have votes counted, with Liberal candidate Churence Rogers holding onto the riding for the incumbent party, after being selected on 69.2 per cent of the 12,593 votes cast.

In Scarborough-Agincourt, Liberal Jean Yip – the widow of late MP Arnold Chan, whose death triggered the bylection – won with 49 per cent of the vote. In Battlefords-Lloydminster, Conservative Rosemarie Ashley Falk ran away with the vote, with 69.6 per cent of voters selecting her.

The candidates in South Surrey-White Rock were Larry Colero (Green Party), Findlay (Conservative), Hogg (Liberal), Michael Huenefeld (Progressive Canadian Party), Jonathan Silveira (NDP), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party) and Donald Wilson (Libertarian).

All seven were vying to win the MP seat left vacant by Conservative Dianne Watts, who resigned the position in September after announcing a bid for the leadership of the BC Liberal party.

Candidates’ campaigns for election have lasted a little over a month – the bylection was announced in early November – and the run-up to today’s vote included multiple visits from party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in support of Hogg, and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, in support of Findlay, each made two visits to the riding in an attempt to drum up support for their candidates.

 

Gordie Hogg supporters anxiously watch as results come in Monday night. (Lance Peverley photo)

Previous story
Six-year-old boy needs $19,000 a month to treat rare form of arthritis

Just Posted

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

Kelowna council defers decision on homeless development

BC Housing is revisiting original plan after concerns from local businesses

Okanagan robbery suspect sought

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an… Continue reading

Site C dam goes ahead, cost estimate now up to $10.7 billion

Premier John Horgan says Christy Clark left him no other choice

Eyes on Kelowna’s crime hotspots considered in budget

If you felt like someone was watching as you were out and about this summer, you may be right.

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

UPDATE: Liberal Hogg wins South Surrey-White Rock byelection over Conservative Findlay

B.C. riding to be represented by non-conservative for first time in decades

Six-year-old boy needs $19,000 a month to treat rare form of arthritis

Mother of sick Sooke boy asks government to help fund treatments

Environmental groups slam NDP decision to continue with Site C

Construction industry, meanwhile, is cautiously optimistic about how the project will look

Be ladder safe both at work and home

WorkSafeBC wants you to keep safe while hanging those Christmas lights this year

B.C. overdose deaths surpass 1,200

96 people died of illicit drug overdoses in October

A classic Christmas play with a Kelowna twist

Scrooge is transported to Kelowna in New Vintage Theatre’s new holiday play, opening Wednesday

Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings

B.C.’s prosecution service says judge’s decision reveals ‘errors of law’

Feds agree to give provinces 75 per cent of pot tax revenues

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced the agreement today

Most Read