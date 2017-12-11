UPDATE: Liberal Hogg wins South Surrey-White Rock byelection over Conservative Findlay

B.C. riding to be represented by non-conservative for first time in decades

As the South Surrey-White Rock byelection comes to a conclusion, the Liberal Party of Canada has declared victory, with candidate Gordie Hogg edging Conservative Kerri-Lynne Findlay by about 1,250 votes.

Huge congratulations to @GordieHogg on being elected MP for South Surrey—White Rock tonight! 🎉 #TeamTrudeau pic.twitter.com/HhF8vPWn7b — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) December 12, 2017

Hogg has 12,781 votes (47.1 per cent), compared to Findlay’s 11,519 (42.4 per cent). NDP candidate Jonathan Silveira was third, with 4.8 per cent of votes, followed by Green Party’s Larry Colero with 4.2 per cent.

He will be the first non-conservative MP in the riding in decades.

The South Surrey-White Rock byelection was one of four taking place across Canada today. The others were in Newfoundland and Labrador (Bonavista-Burin-Trinity), Ontario (Scarborough-Agincourt) and Saskatchewan (Battlefords-Lloydminster).

The Bonavista-Burin-Trinity riding – the easternmost of the four byeletions – was the first to have votes counted, with Liberal candidate Churence Rogers holding onto the riding for the incumbent party, after being selected on 69.2 per cent of the 12,593 votes cast.

In Scarborough-Agincourt, Liberal Jean Yip – the widow of late MP Arnold Chan, whose death triggered the bylection – won with 49 per cent of the vote. In Battlefords-Lloydminster, Conservative Rosemarie Ashley Falk ran away with the vote, with 69.6 per cent of voters selecting her.

The candidates in South Surrey-White Rock were Larry Colero (Green Party), Findlay (Conservative), Hogg (Liberal), Michael Huenefeld (Progressive Canadian Party), Jonathan Silveira (NDP), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party) and Donald Wilson (Libertarian).

All seven were vying to win the MP seat left vacant by Conservative Dianne Watts, who resigned the position in September after announcing a bid for the leadership of the BC Liberal party.

Candidates’ campaigns for election have lasted a little over a month – the bylection was announced in early November – and the run-up to today’s vote included multiple visits from party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in support of Hogg, and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, in support of Findlay, each made two visits to the riding in an attempt to drum up support for their candidates.