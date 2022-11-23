RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

UPDATE: Highway still closed north of Enderby

Vehicle incident amid snowstorm sees 97A closed for more than 12 hours

UPDATE Nov. 23:

More than 12 hours later and Highway 97A still remains closed.

A vehicle incident Tuesday evening resulted in the closure around 7:30 p.m. between Grindrod and Enderby.

DriveBC reports show the highway is still closed as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

ORIGINAL Nov. 22:

Highway 97A is closed between Grindrod and Enderby.

DriveBC reports show a vehicle incident at Springbend Road, six kilometres north of Enderby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

A detour is in effect.

