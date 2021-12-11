The incident on Highway 5A involves multiple vehicles, according to AIM Roads. Black Press File Photo

UPDATE: Highway 5A north of Princeton reopens after more than 12 hours

Highway 3 near Manning Park reopened around midnight

Highway 5A, north of Princeton, reopened Sunday Dec. 12, at 8:25 a.m., after being closed for more than 12 hours, according to AIM Roads.

A multi-vehicle incident shut down the highway Saturday evening.

Highway 3, between Hope and Princeton, was also closed Saturday for several hours, after a vehicle incident involving downed power lines. That road reopened at about midnight.

