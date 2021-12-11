UPDATE: Highway 5A north of Princeton reopens after more than 12 hours

The incident on Highway 5A involves multiple vehicles, according to AIM Roads. Black Press File Photo

Highway 5A, north of Princeton, reopened Sunday Dec. 12, at 8:25 a.m., after being closed for more than 12 hours, according to AIM Roads.

A multi-vehicle incident shut down the highway Saturday evening.

Highway 3, between Hope and Princeton, was also closed Saturday for several hours, after a vehicle incident involving downed power lines. That road reopened at about midnight.

