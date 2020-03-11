Grindrod’s water utility has been placed under an advisory issue following a power outage Saturday, causing an interruption to the service. (File photo)

UPDATE: Grindrod water advisory rescinded in North Okanagan

Saturday power outage resulted in interruption to the service

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11:

A water quality advisory has been lifted for Grindrod residents.

The Regional District of North Okanagan in conjunction with the Interior Health Authority has rescinded the advisory for customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility.

“All bacterial testing results and disinfection (chlorine) levels are satisfactory in the distribution system and the GRW Water Quality Advisory is rescinded,” the RDNO states.

Road signs have been up to notify customers of the change, which is also on the RDNO website and the Grindrod Water email alert system.

Moving forward, when a power outage or other event causes loss of water service to customers served by GRW, the RDNO is required to issue a Water Quality Advisory and complete water sampling to ensure the water system was not compromised.

A power outage on Saturday resulted in interruption to the service

“This is a new precautionary measure for GRW based on the American Water Works Association (AWWA) standards, and does not imply that water treatment or the level of service provided by the RDNO is different than it was leading up to this initiative,” RDNO said. “This procedure helps to ensure that water quality concerns are addressed and customers are notified.”

…………………………………………………….

Grindrod’s water supply has been placed under a precautionary water quality advisory.

The Regional District of North Okanagan – Grindrod Water Utility, in conjunction with Interior Health, made the decision Saturday as a precaution due to a power outage causing an interruption in water service.

“The RDNO will be monitoring the water quality and GRW customers will be notified when the advisory is rescinded via road signs, the RDNO website and the Grindrod Water e-mail alert system,” said the regional district.

READ MORE: Two-month water advisory issued for all Vernon customers

Until the Water Quality Advisory is rescinded, the following customers should exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes:

Young children;

Elderly;

People with weakened immune systems. (Customers who are unsure whether their immune system is compromised should discuss with a physician if they should always take these precautions).

For these customers, water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

drinking;

preparing any foods;

mixing baby formula;

washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw;

making beverages or ice;

brushing teeth.


Drinking water

