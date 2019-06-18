Grass fire threatens two West Kelowna homes

The blaze is just off Lower Glenrosa Road

UPDATE 12:36 p.m.

West Kelowna firefighters worked quickly to knockdown a blaze that ignited just off of Lower Glendosa Road.

Two homes were threatened in the area, but firefighters were able to take position to protect the residences. Some minor damage to one of the home’s fence and trailer was caused by the fire, but no other injuries or damage.

“Crews continue to mop up hot spots, we don’t expect the fire to spread any more at all,” said West Kelowna fire cheif Jason Brolund.

Brolund said that BC Wildfire and Peachland Fire Department helped with the suppression of the fire with Peachland providing a water tender, a large truck filled with water, as there were no fire hydrants in the area of the blaze.

————

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

Fire crews are working to knock the blaze that took off up a hillside Tuesday morning. Those on scene say the fire is not expected to grow any further.

RCMP claim the fire could have started near a hydro pole.

—————-

UPDATE: 11:24 a.m.

A grass fire is climbing up a hillside off of Lower Glenrosa Road; however according to those on scene crews are working to quickly knock down the blaze.

There is a home in the area.

————

A grass fire has sparked in West Kelowna near Paynter Road and Lower Glenrosa Road.

Fire crews were headed to the scene just after 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The blaze is reportedly 20 feet by 20 feet.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates as soon as possible.

Watch our social media channels for live up-to-date information.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting
Next story
Video: Shuswap Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker

Just Posted

Leave your dogs at home, they can’t take the heat

Kelowna police responded to six reports of dogs left alone in hot cars this month

Okanagan College’s Women In Trades Training program celebrates 1,000 students

Since 2009, WITT has trained approximately 100 women each year

Gospel Mission hosts ninth annual BBQ event

The hard work done by KGM partners will be celebrated with hamburgers

Rockets ready to take flight at upcoming NHL draft

A handful of Kelowna’s best could hear their name at the draft starting Friday

Active transportation gets easier in Kelowna

Skateboards, scooters to share roadways with cyclists following bylaw update

VIDEO: Sexting teens at risk of depression and substance abuse, Canadian study says

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

Video: Shuswap Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker

North Vancouver woman falls on trail in North Shuswap

South Okanagan man sentenced to 18 months for two firearm offences

Waylon Faulhafer prohibited from possessing a firearm for life and issued DNA order

Shuswap police request public’s help after cat shot in shoulder

Chase RCMP seeking information, small calibre bullets lodged in shoulder of pet

Woman brings mortar round to Shuswap RCMP detachment

Chase officers contact the Canadian Forces to dispose of the suspected explosive device

Arrested suspect connected to string of Okanagan robberies

Man arrested after failed robbery at Enderby store may be involved in four other such crimes

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Most Read