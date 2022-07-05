Eagle Rock Road was flooded July 4 but by morning July 5 the water had dried up. (Township of Spallumcheen photos)

Eagle Rock Road was flooded July 4 but by morning July 5 the water had dried up. (Township of Spallumcheen photos)

UPDATE: Flood waters ease up in North Okanagan community

Spallumcheen road covered by water at night, dries up by morning

UPDATE July 5:

Localized flooding has dried up since Spallumcheen saw water pooling and road turn into a river Monday evening.

Water poured over the south end of Eagle Rock Road July 4. But by the morning, the water had dried up.

“Crews have monitored the situation and conditions have improved substantially overnight,” said Lisa Gyorkos, deputy corporate officer. “Crews will continue to monitor the area.:

Substantial rain forced the Township of Spallumcheen to activated a level 1 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) due to localized flooding at 5 p.m. Monday.

A sandbagging station is currently set up at the Township Public Works shop, 1511 Eagle Rock Rd. You will need to bring a shovel.

………………………

ORIGINAL July 4:

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre due to localized flooding within the township.

The activation occurred Monday, July 4, at 5 p.m.

The area of flooding is affecting Eagle Rock Road at the north end.

A sandbagging station is currently up at the township public works shop (1511 Eagle Rock Road). You will need to bring a shovel.

The township will provide updates as more information becomes available and in response to any changing conditions.

