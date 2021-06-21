A home on Cameo Drive sustained major damage due to an early morning fire Monday, June 21. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Fire sparked during Vernon home renovation

Heavy black smoke from Cameo Drive home, no one inside

A house fire closed down a local road early Monday morning while crews battled the blaze.

Heavy black smoke could be seen coming from a home in the 6600 block of Cameo Drive at 6:20 a.m., June 21.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed there were no occupants inside the home and immediately actioned the fire that was between the main floor and the basement, knocking it down quickly.

“The fire is under control and firefighters are now checking the structure to confirm there are no extensions to other parts of the home,” deputy chief Dwight Seymour said. “This portion of Cameo Drive is closed to traffic and we are asking that residents avoid travelling near the area while emergency responders are working on the scene.”

The home was under renovation at the time and the owner was living in a second residence on the property.

There is major damage to the inside of the home, particularly on the second level.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, FortisBC and BC Ambulance Service were also on scene. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time as fire investigation is underway.

