UPDATE: Dog missing after fire destroys home on Westside Road

One house was completely burnt and a dog is believed to have been lost in the fire

UPDATE Thursday 8:00 a.m.

Wilson Landing Fire Department, along side help from West Kelowna Fire Rescue, arrived to the the residence in Trader’s Cove just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Wilson Landing Fire chief Don Bennison said it was a stubborn little fire, but that crews got the job done.

“Flames were stubborn on the roof, but we kept putting water on it,” said Bennison. “It went out late, there weren’t any issues, and the investigation is getting going.”

Bennison said that the resident’s pet dog may have been lost in the fire, and they won’t know the cause of the fire until the investigation is completed.

Wednesday 7:00 p.m.

Firefighters spent Wednesday evening fighting a blaze at a residence off of Westside Road.

According to witnesses the home in the Traders Cove area is completely destroyed.

The blaze started just after 6 p.m., Wednesday, and was reported to be fully involved when crews arrived on scene.

Westside road is slow going for traffic, motorists were warned to stay clear of the Wilson’s Landing area.

The fire was reportedly under control by 7 p.m. and there were no fire trucks on scene by morning.

