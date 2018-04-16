Fire crews have knocked down a residential fire on Sexsmith Road. Image: Carmen Weld/Black Press Media

UPDATE: Fire crews douse Kelowna house fire, family temporarily displaced

Kelowna Fire Department crews have knocked down a residential fire on Sexsmith Road, near Glenmore.

Crews took little time to knock down a residential fire on Sexsmith Road Monday, however a family of three will have to find a new place to sleep for the night.

Kelowna Fire Department was called to a fire at 2595 Sexsmith Road where “visible flames” could be seen at around 11:36 a.m. The fire was knocked down by noon, but a lot of damage was done in the meantime.

“The fire came from the laundry area in the basement,” said KFD platoon captain Kelly Stephens, adding that crews were busily checking the scene over in the aftermath.

In addition to the three human residents, there were three cats at the address. One is still unaccounted for, though Stephens was hopeful that would be resolved shortly — especially given the news of the animals that perished in a house fire yesterday, he said.

Related: Multiple animals killed in house fire

“Whether it’s animals or humans it tugs on our heartstrings and it’s very important,” he said, adding that for many people, pets are like family.

We will update as information becomes available.

