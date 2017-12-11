Sue Schaffrick (left) found missing Yorkie/Shih Tzu mix, Mia, walking along the road on Monday morning. On Sunday morning Hazel Ellis (right) had her vehicle stolen from a gas station and Mia was inside the car. Submitted photo

Update: Dog inside stolen vehicle in Oliver reunited with owner

A black Honda CRV was stolen from the Oliver Chevron early Sunday morning

After a sleepless night, Hazel Ellis has been reunited with her best friend Mia, a Yorkie/Shih Tzu mix that was inside her vehicle when it was stolen on Sunday morning.

Sue Schaffrick was out for her morning walk when she spotted Mia and picked her up. She handed Mia over to Ellis on Monday around 8:30 a.m.

“I went in Sue’s store, Oliver Shoes, and saw Mia in her arms. I just freaked out. We were all crying and laughing,” said Ellis. “Oh, I was just so happy. I started crying right away.”

Ellis, who delivers newspapers in the region, had her black Honda CRV (licence plate 058 MBX) stolen from an Oliver gas station early Sunday morning. Inside was her wallet, Christmas presents and her most valuable item — Mia, her faithful companion for the past 11 years.

“It totally broke my heart. I was so upset and just wanted her back so bad. There aren’t any leads on my missing car, but it’s all just stuff. Mia is more than that. I was thinking what a terrible Christmas it would be without my dog. I didn’t even want to be in my house because everywhere I looked was something of Mia’s,” said Ellis.

And, as if on cue, Mia was letting out little barks in the background as Ellis spoke on the phone with the Western News.

“It seems like she wasn’t hurt or anything. However, I think she was around smokers because I can smell it in her hair,” said Ellis.

Ellis said she isn’t ever going to let her eyes of her dog again.

“She is such a sweetheart. Everyone loves her. They leave her Christmas presents and love notes. I’m going to hold her tight for a long time.”

