Fire crews battle a fire at the Copper Island Inn and Pub on Dec. 21. -image credit: Jake Ootes photo

Update: Copper Island Pub destroyed by fire

The cause of the blaze is under investigation

Update: 9:15 a.m. Dec. 22

The Copper Island Inn and Pub in Scotch Creek has been destroyed by a fire which started in the afternoon of Dec. 21.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Fire Services Coordinator Sean Coubrough said there were seven people inside the structure when it caught fire.

The occupants were able to flee the building and an emergency call went out which was answered by the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Fire Department, as well as the Celista and Anglemont departments. No one was injured.

Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Engholm said the call went out at 3:30 p.m. and was initially reported as a chimney fire.

Coubrough said crews arrived on scene approximately 10 minutes after the initial call went out to find smoke and an orange glow coming from the rear of the building. By the time they had hoses set up, the fire was venting out the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Coubrough said the building’s wood furnace system is being investigated as a possible cause.

Crews were on scene until 1 a.m. getting the fire extinguished.

“The fire did spread very rapidly. The interior, from speaking with the owner, I guess had cedar paneling on the inside and it allowed the fire to travel very quickly,” Coubrough said.

“It was a great response by all three departments.”

Engholm said approximately 24 firefighters battled the blaze.

CSRD Emergency Social Services (ESS) is providing assistance to the five people who called the pub and its attached motel home. Coubrough said along with two long-term renters, the owner and her two daughters lived on the property.

-with files from Kamloops This Week

Original story

Initial reports indicate the Copper Island Pub in Scotch Creek caught fire last night.

Photos posted on social media show fire trucks on scene and flames coming out of the roof of the building.

More to come.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SPCA rescue emaciated mastiff left in ice and snow on B.C. property
Next story
UPDATE: Chemical in fake fruit flavouring is the source of hazmat incident at Northern B.C. terminal

Just Posted

Lake Country business award finalists announced

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala is held in February

Kelowna couple leaves town to pursue travelling dream

James and Claire Young are travelling across the world in their modified camper

Woman targeted in Kelowna rental scam

Christina Harwood-Jones was hoping to have a place for the holidays in Kelowna

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Immunization for meningococcal disease expanded over holidays

Immunizations will continue through December and in January

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Most Read