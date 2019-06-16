A single vehicle was fully engulfed in flames on Highway 97 outside of Lake Country on Sunday, June 16. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: Car bursts into flames heading southbound on Highway 97

No one was injured, officials say

UPDATE:

A Hyundai Santa Fe sat vacant and desolate along the southbound shoulder of Highway 97 after it combusted into flames on Sunday, June 16.

At approximately 2:48 p.m., the Lake Country Fire Department received reports of the car completely engulfed in flames on Highway 97 near Gatske Road, according to officials.

The man and woman who occupied the vehicle managed to pull over and exit the car before being engulfed, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane until returning to two lanes after the car was moved at approximately 4 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Brent Penner.

The accident is currently undergoing investigation, although Penner said it is believed the cause of the fire was engine related.

