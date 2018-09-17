UPDATE: Accident temporarily closed Hwy 97A north of Vernon

Emergency crews work to remove a semi from the embankment on the southbound shoulder of Highway 97A north of Vernon. Drivers experienced minor delays as the highway was reduced to single lane travel in both directions. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

An accident involving a semi-trailer rollover into the ditch temporarily closed Highway 97A 8 kilometres north of the junction with Highway 97 in Vernon.

Drive BC said lane closures were initially in effect for both directions and drivers should expect minor delays. As of 11:54 a.m., traffic was reduced to a single lane in each direction as crews work to remove the semi from the ditch.

A witness on scene said there didn’t appear to be any injuries as a result of the accident.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

