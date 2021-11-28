Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Upcoming 3rd atmospheric river could be worst since 1st B.C storm 2 weeks ago: Farnworth

Heavy rain expected to continue through much of B.C.

“This is historic weather, intensified by climate change.”

Those were the opening remarks from Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth as he updated a British Columbia in the midst of its second atmospheric in a series of three. After catastrophic flooding in communities like Abbotsford, Merritt and Princeton last week, the first of three new atmospheric river hit B.C. on Wednesday, with the second pummelling the province now and the third on the way for the middle of the upcoming week.

“We’re in the middle of one of the most intense series of storms that we have seen along coastal B.C,” Farnworth said.

“The interior and southwest areas continue to see heavy rains with more on the way.”

Farnworth said that while the models vary, the upcoming midweek storm could be “the most intense” since heavy flooding first hit B.C. on Nov. 15. He warned that people along the north, central and south coasts, on Vancouver Island, in Abbotsford and on Sumas Prairie could expect an “extremely volatile situation.”

Residents in areas already hard-hit by rain and storms are urged to be ready for heavy flooding and clear storm drains and gutters.

More to come.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
First Nations, regional district in B.C. working together to restore diverted Nechako River

Just Posted

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil and Team Canada are out of the Davis Cup finals, after losing 3-0 to Kazakhstan in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 28. Pospisil lost his singles tie. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Rycroft - file photo)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil, Canada out of Davis Cup finals

Lake Country firefighters will be at Save-On-Foods and IGA Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. collecting donations in the form of gift certificates, cash or toys and gifts for teens. (Facebook photo)
Lake Country firefighters to collect donations for Food Bank

Vernon Vipers forward Nick Remissong crashes into Penticton Vees goalie Kaeden Lane with help from Vees defenceman Owen Simpson during Penticton’s 4-3 come-from-behind BCHL win Saturday, Nov. 27, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photgraphy)
Penticton Vees spoil Vernon Vipers’ retro night with epic comeback

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery is donating three hot meals for every full-sized bottle or advent calendar sold starting Nov. 25, 2021. (OK Spirits photo)
Okanagan distillery turning liquor sales into hot meals over the holidays