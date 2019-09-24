A Penticton Western News reader submitted this photo of a Jeep that caught fire on the side of the road on Highway 97. The vehicle was heading south bound and is located between Penticton and Trout Creek. (Submitted photo)

Up in flames on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Jeep was spotted on the side of the road between Penticton and Trout Creek

A Jeep, heading southbound on Highway 97, near Trout Creek has caught fire.

A Penticton Western News reader submitted the photo of the white Jeep located between Penticton and Trout Creek around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The witness said they saw one person running from the vehicle to get away from the completely engulfed front end.

DriveBC has not provided any updates and the witness said the fire department was just on its way when they passed through.

More on this to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month
Next story
One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Just Posted

Former PPC Kelowna-Lake Country president to run as independent

Daniel Joseph resigned in March over what he called hateful, racist, homophobic and xenophobic views

Kelowna business donates $8,000 to YMCA youth initiative

The program supports employment-ready young adults through essential skills and readiness training

Fire Prevention Week coming to West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Westbank First Nation start the campaign Sept. 28

Bears have a feast at Gatzke Orchard in Oyama

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages to the orchard

UBC Okanagan to host events discussing homelessness and housing in Kelowna

‘Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home’

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Up in flames on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Jeep was spotted on the side of the road between Penticton and Trout Creek

Kootnekoff: Lumber industry setbacks, NAFTA and the CUSMA

Kelowna lawyer gives details on local, international issues

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

Police seize replica firearms from North Okanagan home after reports of gunfire

Officers seized numerous imitation firearms and 9mm magazines with ammunition

Summerland youth organization closing

SADI Unity Youth Club had served community for past two decades

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

Most Read