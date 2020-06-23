Unstable slope puts five North Shuswap properties under evacuation order

Seven additional properties in the Lee Creek area issued evacuation alerts

An unstable slope in the North Shuswap means five properties in the Lee Creek area have been put under evacuation order.

The order was effective June 22 and encompasses properties at 2633 Squilax-Anglemont Rd.

In addition, seven other properties in the nearby Gateway Lakeview Resort neighbourhood have been issued an evacuation alert because of concerns about a possible landslide.

According to a Columbia Shuswap Regional District news release, people were living at only two of the five properties under the evacuation order; the other three were vacant. The residents were evacuated quickly without problem, and all those under evacuation alert have been notified.

Residents had noticed land sloughing and cracks developing in the area on June 13 after heavy rains that weekend.

A geotechnical engineering firm was then retained by the Shuswap Emergency Program and its recommendations led to the evacuation order and alert.

The public is asked to keep away from the affected properties and the slope above 2633 Squilax-Anglemont Rd due to the danger.

Evacuation orders mean residents must leave the area immediately, while those issued an evacuation alert can remain, but must be prepared to leave the area on short notice from emergency officials.


