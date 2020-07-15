United Way. (Contributed)

United Way Southern Interior and local partners announce Sustainable Recovery Grant Recipients

The 2020 recipients will receive one-time grant funding for customized coaching and support

United Way Southern Interior has announced the recipients of a new grant stream designed to address the emerging and sustainability needs of charities dealing with COVID-19.

United Way partnered with Interior Savings Credit Union, the Community Foundations of the North and South Okanagan and Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, to provide funding for six recipients of the Sustainable Recovery Grant.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the charitable sector and this funding stream will provide entrepreneurial coaching and support for charities, focused on building sustainability and resilience in four areas: operations, people, impact and revenue.

The 2020 recipients are as follows:

· HOPE Outreach (Kelowna & Vernon)

· IndigenEYEZ (entire Okanagan)

· Kelowna Women’s Shelter

· Okanagan Fruit Tree Project (Kelowna & Penticton)

· South Okanagan Recope Society (Summerland)

· Vernon and District Association for Community Living: Venture Training

“During this time of heightened need, it is even more important that we partner to collectively provide leadership in our communities,” says Kahir Lalji, executive director of United Way SIBC.

“This includes ensuring sustainability of the charitable sector in the communities we serve. The Sustainable Recovery Grant allows us to set our sights on COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts to support the resilience of our charity partners.”

READ MORE: Lifesaving Society urges caution after two drownings in Central Okanagan

All six organizations will receive one-time grant funding for customized coaching and support through Purppl’s Resilience & Recovery Program. The program enables recipients to work with Purppl, who will team the organizations with experienced “Entrepreneurs in Residence” to help them focus on their specific sustainability needs and opportunities.

“We recognize these are challenging times”, said Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings.

“Working one-on-one and having access to the experience and knowledge of entrepreneurs will assist these organizations with building a solid foundation; one that will help them to weather the impacts of the pandemic. We’re pleased to lend a hand and help organizations build for the future.”

The Sustainable Recovery Grant is an adaptation of the pre-existing Social Enterprise Accelerator Fund, continuing with the same shared goal of supporting the capacity and long-term sustainability of charities, especially those with a social enterprise focus.

More information on the Sustainable Recovery Grant is available online through the United Way Southern Interior website.

READ MORE: Air Canada’s non-stop Kelowna to Toronto flights set to resume August 2

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap residents see aircraft dropping fire retardant in direction of Falkland
Next story
COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

Just Posted

United Way Southern Interior and local partners announce Sustainable Recovery Grant Recipients

The 2020 recipients will receive one-time grant funding for customized coaching and support

Morning Start: The wandering albatross has the largest wingspan of any bird

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Family key to 60 years of marriage for Vernon couple

Syd and Emily Smith were married July 16, 1960, at the young ages of 18 and 19

AlleyCATS Okanagan: Pet of the week

Add a little Spritz and Cider to your summer

Lake Country beachgoers reminded to maintain distance amid COVID-19

Signage, park rangers, park patrol students in place to monitor busy beaches in Central Okanagan

Okanagan farm turns fruit into drink production

When residents support Farming Karma, they support local orchardists

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

NDP wants Lower Mainland MLA removed from BC Liberal caucus for alleged homophobia

BC Liberal leader, some MLAs apologize for Christian magazine ads but Laurie Throness doubles down

B.C. health officials pleased with likely extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the situation is ‘very serious in the United States’

Shuswap residents see aircraft dropping fire retardant in direction of Falkland

BC Wildfire Service says no fire, crews in two air tankers and a bird dog were just practising

Expansion project to nearly double the size of Okanagan school

“With 10 new classrooms on the way, students are one step closer to saying goodbye to portables”

Lifesaving Society urges caution after two drownings in Central Okanagan

The warning comes after a drowning incident on July 9

Children suffer swollen eyes, burns while playing at Lower Mainland spray park

Mission RCMP are investigating incident that injured several children

‘Resistance’ from Interior Health puts races in Penticton on hold

It’s unknown if races planned for this weekend at the Penticton Speedway will take place

Most Read