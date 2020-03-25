United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

The initiative will help with coordination efforts and raise funds, resources and awareness

The United Way Southern Interior BC has launched its COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable in the community.

After collaborating with social and community service agencies, the United Way identified emerging needs for people who live in poverty, seniors in need as well as support for the front-line community service workers who continue to provide non-medical essential services.

“For so many of us, the temporary closures, disruption of services and economical, social and cultural impacts of this virus will be felt beyond this time of crisis response, and it is to this end we appeal to all of you to give in this time of need,” said Kahir Lalji, executive director of United Way SIBC.

“Please consider giving your time, your resources, or your knowledge so we can ensure we not only get through this but that we can rebuild our communities. Many of the services being offered to those that need it the most have been compromised. We need your help,” said Lalji.

The United Way has identified the following needs while anticipating growth:

  • Basic needs – ensure people have access to life’s essentials, such as food and shelter
  • Help for seniors – ensure that while vulnerable people are isolated, they are also
  • Capacity for community services – ensure that community partners can continue to do their vital local
  • Mental health support – enable and support system navigation services such as BC211.ca
  • Support for volunteers – there are amazing people rallying to support others – they need our help

