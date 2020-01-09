Unexpected guest walks into Vernon home

One Vernonite had a stranger stroll into her home mid-afternoon looking for a ‘friend’

Vernon residents had an unexpected guest pop into their 27th Avenue home Wednesday afternoon.

“We had someone walk right into our home today, mid-afternoon, ‘looking for their neighbour/friend,’” Carlene Boots wrote to the Vernon and Area Community Forum on Facebook.

“He stopped and turned around real fast as soon as he saw someone was home, but then was seen walking into others’ driveways down the street,” she wrote.

Boots said RCMP were notified straight away and will take extra precautions to ensure the front doors are locked, even while people are home.

“We always advise people keep their doors locked,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media officer Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “If someone you don’t know comes into your house and you’re concerned, call 911 right away.”

