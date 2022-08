RCMP and COSAR have deployed marine rescue boats at McKinley Landing

RCMP and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team are conducting a search at McKinley Landing in Kelowna.

COSAR has confirmed that an underwater camera and SONAR are being used from marine rescue boats.

Details of the search are unconfirmed at this time.

More to come.

