People stand under a giant Ukrainian flag during a vigil to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Ukrainian vigil and expo in Kelowna to raise funds and boost morale

Photos of the Kelowna ceremony will be sent to those fighting on the front lines in Ukraine

Kelowna residents are invited to stand in solidarity and celebrate the tenacity of Ukrainians who have been displaced by Russia’s invasion.

On Friday, Feb. 24, Kelowna Stands with Ukraine (KSWU) is hosting a candlelight vigil at the St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 1935 Barlee Road to mark one year of Russia’s invasion.

The vigil will be held outdoors, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Candles will be available by donation at the event in addition to flags and stickers.

“It’s just a moment of remembrance,” said Dennis Stor, founder of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine.

Displaced Ukrainians who fled their war-torn country for the Okanagan will be at the event.

Stor said that photos of the vigil will be sent to those fighting on the front lines of the war in Ukraine to show them that people around the world are standing behind them and to boost morale.

On Saturday Feb. 25, the Bravery Foundation is hosting a Ukrainian expo at the Dormition Mother of God Catholic Church at 1091 Coronation Avenue.

At the expo there will be a photo booth with traditional Ukrainian garb, displays, specialty item sales, food and an auction to raise money for relief efforts.

Admission to the expo is by donation.

All funds raised at the two events will be used to support displaced people and those on the front lines in Ukraine.

