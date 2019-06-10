UBCO to host sexual orientation and gender identity course

The two-day leadership session is open to the public

UBC Okanagan is hosting a two-day sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) course next month.

The course, entitled Safe is Not Enough, will take place on July 4-5 and will be open to the public as well as students of UBCO.

READ MORE: Vision revealed for UBCO growth over next 20 years

Co-facilitators Steve Mulligan, teacher education coordinator with the UBCO faculty of education, and Kristie Keyworth Janzen, a Spanish, French and social justice teacher with the Central Okanagan School District, will provide ready-to-use resources, hands-on activities and group discussion in a supportive atmosphere.

Community-based guest speakers will also share lived experiences and comprehensive strategies.

READ MORE: South Okanagan company established trans advisor role for inclusivity

“The goal of the course is to provide participants with the tools, resources and confidence to create environments where students feel safe, included and empowered,” says Mulligan.

“Educational leaders across BC and Canada are recognizing that SOGI-inclusive policies and practices benefit all people by creating a more positive and accepting school climate from kindergarten through to university.“

The participant fee is $150. Register online at education.ok.ubc.ca/programs/sie under Summer Institute by Monday, June 17.

